DEAR SUN SPOTS: I found a dark blue Nike lanyard with a car key attached to it on Skilling’s Corner Road in Auburn just before the cemetery. It is at the Auburn Police Department Lost and Found.—No name, no town

Dear Sun Spots: I lost an O-ring with all my rectangular discount tabs for CVS, Panera, Citgo, etc. I miss these greatly and hope someone has found them. Please call me at 224-7355. —Arlene, no town

ANSWER: What clever people you are to send information about your lost and found objects in Sun Spots! I’m always happy to publish these letters so that items and their owners are reunited!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m searching for a men’s size large Moxie tank top for my brother-in-law in Chicago. I’m hoping that one of your readers might have one they are willing to part with as they aren’t available to buy new.—Patricia, no town

ANSWER: I would think this could be a very popular item for men and women. I’m putting it out there to our readers and to the Moxie Festival committee members. Perhaps these could be made up as a fund-raiser for the big 2020 event!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve misplaced the phone number for Steve Corro, the bathtub refinisher whose information you published in the column a few weeks ago. Please give it to us again.—No name, no town

ANSWER: Of course! This information was in the June 20 Sun Spots. You can reach Corro’s Fiberglassing & Refinishing at 577-3023 (cell) or 783-5944. The business is located at 13 Fulton St. in Auburn and they are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as on Saturdays by appointment. The web site is https://corrosfiberglassing.com/ and there is a button to send Steve an email if you’d rather do that.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are so helpful and give information about a lot of things. My question to you is, when I was a teenager, I had braces. The orthodontist took before and after moldings on my crooked, then my straight teeth. There was a case in the lobby where patients’ moldings were displayed. This dental office doesn’t exist anymore. Where does stuff like that end up? I don’t know if orthodontists do this anymore, but it was interesting back then. —No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m putting this out into Sun Spots Land to see if anyone of a certain generation has knowledge of this orthodontist and the mentioned display. Because the office is no longer, I’m thinking all these moldings were properly disposed of. However, perhaps a few were kept to give to the historical society or a dental history organization.

Nowadays, all patient information is saved digitally so that there is a permanent record of before and after images. I have a family member who is a dental hygienist and I’m sure she would be very excited to see some of these moldings and learn how they were done. She’s pretty geeky when it comes to anything to do with teeth! Readers, let us know if you have any information to share or just want to include a memory of going to the dentist “back then”.

