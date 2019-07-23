LEWISTON – Lauriston ‘Tunney’ Philip Cochran, 79, of Wilton, died on July 20, 2019 at St. Mary’s in Lewiston.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1939, the son of Newton and Laura (Cushman) Cochran.

Lauriston is survived by his beloved significant other Judy Barriault; daughter Tambrey Gile; granddaughter Erika Gile; sister Brenda Laflin and husband Don. He was predeceased by brothers Douglas, Newt Cochran Jr., sisters Leona Dessoto, Vivian Welch, Cleo Pomeroy, Katherine Clements, and Lauristine Welch.

There will not be any formal service. A remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation LLC, Lewiston.

