LEWISTON – Norita Blanch Frost, 80, went to her heavenly home, from Russell Park Nursing home in Lewiston on July 14, 2019, with loving family by her side.

Norita is joining her parents, Eldon Goodwin Turner and Maxine Norton Turner (Cook); sister Judith; and beloved son, Scott Frost in heaven.

She is survived by her brother, Jim and wife, Nancy Turner of Hebron; daughter, Karen Frey of Farmington, son, Kevin Frey of North Carolina; grandson, Kevin and wife, Heidi Frey of Tennessee, grandson, Raymond Gushee of Texas, granddaughter, Chelsea and husband, Brian Ilsley of Waterford; and her great-grandbaby, Lorelei Hilde Frey of Tennessee; and many other family members and friends.

Norita was born in Farmington on March 25, 1939. She grew up on the dairy farm in Starks. She married her husband, Norman and they raised their family in Fryeburg. Norita spend many years of her life doing many things including being an excellent mother, grandmother and wife. Norita was a beautician, caregiver to the handicap, but her proudest job other than being a family woman was working in a school cafeteria at Lovell Elementary school. Norita enjoyed berry picking, ocean trips, picnics, hikes, reading stories, watching the Travel and Food channel, singing Elvis Presley songs. Norman and Norita moved to Farmington after they retired.

Norita’s family wants to send a special thank you to her Russell Park Family, Beacon Hospice, family, and friends.

We know you are finally getting your dance in heels with your husband.

“A bushel and a peck, I love you.”

