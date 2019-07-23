OXFORD — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills is collecting mobility devices for Crutches 4 Africa, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to collect used and surplus mobility devices, ship them to developing countries, and distribute them — free — to people with physical challenges regardless of their race, gender, tribe, age or religion.

The Rotary Club is collecting crutches, canes, walkers and wheelchairs to help support the international project. Anyone who has devices no longer needed can contact Oxford Hills Rotary to make arrangements for drop-off or pick-up to help the ongoing project.

If interested in learning more about Rotary’s local and international projects, go to www.oxfordhillsrotary.org or follow them on FB. To arrange a donation, call 207-743-2285.

« Previous

filed under: