Sgt. Kristopher Kennedy of the Maine State Police leads members of the Boys & Girls Club of Auburn through a tour Tuesday morning of the department’s Evidence Response Team truck in Auburn. The truck is used to collect evidence at major crime scenes, can be used for interviews and status meetings and functions as a break room for investigators who sometimes must be at crime scenes for long hours. The children have been participating in a weeklong program on crime scene investigation. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal