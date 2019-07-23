Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Michael Mckeen, 53, of Canton, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:02 a.m. Monday, on Route 4 in Turner.

• Ashley Mercier, 32, of Turner, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 3:15 p.m. Monday, at 15 Blake St. in Turner.

Auburn

• Deon Sands, 24, of Lewiston, on a probation hold and a single count of refusing to submit, 1:21 p.m. Monday, on Benjamin Street.

• Roger Plourde, 62, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 3 p.m. Monday, at 86 Hampshire St.

• David Roberts, 34, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for probation revocation, 6:08 p.m. Monday, at 90 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

• Colendies Williams, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 2:55 p.m. Monday, on Chestnut Street.

• Nicole Simond, 35, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 5:33 p.m. Monday, at 51 Pierce St.

Accidents

Lewiston

*Bileh A. Jama, 27, of Lewiston was driving east at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street when she swerved to avoid a vehicle in front of her and struck a traffic light pole. The 2005 Toyota driven by Jama and owned by Kadra H. Bogoreh of Lewiston was towed.

*Pitshou K. Banguninga, 43, of Lewiston was driving east at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Pine Street when she made a left-hand turn and struck a 10-year old boy who was driving a bicycle against one-way traffic. The boy was taken to the hospital with leg abrasions.

*Simone Albert, 92, of Lewiston was walking in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station at 10:58 a.m. Friday when she dropped something and bent down to pick it up. At the same time, Amanda Yates, 33, of Lisbon backed out of her parking space and struck Albert while she was bent over. Albert complained of head pain and was taken to the hospital.

*Vehicles driven by Benjamin Lawlor, 24, of York and Robert Hopkins, 59, of Lewiston collided at 12:47 p.m. Friday on Russell Street. The 2013 Toyota owned by Lawlor and the 2013 Chevrolet driven by Hopkins and owned by Royal Flooring of Lewiston received functional damage.

