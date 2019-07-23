Arrests

Androscoggin County

•David Lausier, 38, of Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:57 p.m. Monday, at 36 Betty Road in Turner.

•Troy Pomeroy, 56, of Livermore, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, at 304 River Road in Livermore.

•Kayla O’Brien, 28, of Leeds, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, at 189 Sumner Road in Leeds.

Lewiston

•Abass Abdi, 20, of Portland, on charges of obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 9:04 a.m. Tuesday, at 22 Knox St.

•Kalar Abdi, 23, of Portland, on charges of aggravated assault, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and criminal mischief, 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, at 22 Knox St.

•Calvin Dixon, 35, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, at 140 Canal St.

Accidents

Auburn

•A vehicle driven by Vernon A. Whittemore, 74, of Oxford struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Don Dillingham, 56, of Oxford at 10:47 a.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue while Dillingham was stopped at a red light. The 2008 Chevrolet driven by Whittemore and owned by Barbara E. Whittemore of Oxford and the 2014 Hyundai owned by Don Dillingham received functional damage.

Patrol Officer Bryan J. Parker wrote in a crash report that after he cleared the accident involving Whittemore and Dillingham, Whittemore began driving east at 11:16 a.m. on Minot Avenue before drifting into the right-hand lane, striking a curb and then striking a telephone pole. Whittemore was taken to Central Maine Medical Center due to hypertension. The 2008 Chevrolet driven by Whittemore was towed.

•Vehicles driven by Dominique A. Delvalle, 23, of Lubec and Sarah E. Gillespie, 35, of Lewiston collided at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Washington Street. The 2008 Hyundai owned by Delvalle received minor damage and the 2013 Subaru driven by Gillespie and owned by Adam Johnson of Waterville was towed.

•Vehicles driven by Edward L. Fitzherbert, 75, of Lewiston and Frankie G. Brayall, 52, of Auburn collided at 5:44 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street. The 2003 Jeep owned by Fitzherbert received minor damage and the 2005 Chevrolet owned by Brayall was towed.

•Vehicles driven by Haley R. Fernald, 19, of Bridgton and Thaylene Bernard, 58, of Livermore collided at 10:42 a.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2003 Chevrolet driven by Fernald and owned by Daryl Fernald of Bridgton received functional damage and the 2002 Ford driven by Bernard and owned by Andrew Bernard of Livermore received minor damage.

•Vehicles driven by Gary M. Jordan, 57, of Buckfield and Sarah Casey, 25, of Auburn collided at 12:43 p.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2012 Hyundai owned by Jordan and the 2010 Chevrolet driven by Casey and owned by Daniel Casey of Durham were towed.

•Vehicles driven by Charles H. Paine, 72, of Anson and Shawn Harrington, 48, of Turner collided at 6:45 p.m. Friday on Washington Street. The 2000 Nissan owned by Paine was towed and the 2018 GMC driven by Harrington and owned by Annalisa Harrington of Turner received functional damage.

