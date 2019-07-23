Nomination papers for all municipal seats became available earlier this month, marking the unofficial start to the 2019 campaigns in Lewiston and Auburn.

So far, the races for School Committee have the potential for high turnover in both cities, but there are gaps, including Ward 2 and Ward 4 in Lewiston, and Ward 5 in Auburn, where there are still no candidates. Many wards also only have a single candidate, especially in Lewiston.

The following is a list of who is running for the School Committee seats so far. In Lewiston, nomination papers are due back by Sept. 6. In Auburn, the deadline is Aug. 22.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

LEWISTON

Ward 1: In Lewiston, which will see a new superintendent take over the district this year, Walter Hill is the lone candidate so far in Ward 1.

Hill announced his candidacy in May, saying he wants to help the city’s disadvantaged youths. Hill, 50, is a former School Committee member, and a former vice chairman of the Lewiston Planning Board.

The seat is currently held by Renee Courtemanche.

Ward 2: None. The seat is currently held by Monique Roy.

Ward 3: So far, Kiernan Majerus-Collins is the only candidate in Ward 3. Majerus Collins, the chairman of the Lewiston Democratic Party, announced his candidacy in April.

The 23-year-old recent Bates College graduate is a consultant for nonprofits and serves on the city’s Voter Registration Appeals Board.

The Ward 3 seat is currently held by Francis Gagnon.

Ward 4: None. The seat is currently held by Tanya Whitlow.

Ward 5: Lynnea Hawkins is the lone candidate for the Ward 5 seat so far.

According to her Facebook page, she works at Global Home Healthcare Agency. Hawkins has been a frequent letter writer to the Sun Journal and has been vocal on many issues during public meetings.

The seat is currently held by Luke Jensen, who is running for City Council.

Ward 6: Ronald Potvin, a Lewiston mayoral candidate in 2017, is the only candidate in Ward 6 so far. The seat is currently held by School Commitee Chairman Mark Cayer, who is running for mayor this fall.

Potvin, a corrections officer for the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, is a former city councilor and School Committee member in Auburn.

Ward 7: Ryan Donovan, a 2015 graduate of Lewiston High School, is the only candidate to pull nomination papers for Ward 7.

In an announcement this week, Donovan said he joined the Lewiston Education Fund in 2017, where he has been serving as treasurer for most of the last two years.

The Ward 7 seat is currently held by Tom Shannon.

At-large: So far, Megan Parks is the only current School Committee member who has taken out nomination papers for re-election.

Parks, 41, is serving her second term on the School Committee. She is a social worker and substance-use counselor for Sweetser and Groups-Recover Together in Lewiston.

AUBURN

Ward 1: In Auburn, most races for School Commitee will feature an incumbent and one challenger. Robert Mennealy recently announced his candidacy for re-election in Ward 1, and is so far the only candidate. Mennealy previously served three terms on the City Council before being elected to the School Committee.

Ward 2: Incumbent Bonnie Hayes is running for re-election, and will face a challenge from Pamela Hart. No additional information on Hart could be found.

Ward 3: In Ward 3, longtime Chairman Tom Kendall is running for re-election, and is set to face a challenge from Karen Mathieu. According to her Facebook page, Mathieu is a kindergarten teacher at Sabattus Primary School and a literacy coach for the RSU 4 district.

Ward 4: Incumbent Brian Belknap is running for re-election, and will face challenger Olga Dolgicer. Dolgicer is the owner of The Munroe Inn at 123 Pleasant St. in downtown Auburn.

Ward 5: None. The seat is currently held by Daniel Poisson.

At-large: Auburn elects two at-large members to the School Committee. Both incumbents, Faith Fontaine and Patricia Gautier, are running for re-election. Dolgicer, who pulled papers in Ward 4, also took out nomination papers for an at-large seat.

For more election coverage, here’s the Sun Journal’s preview of the City Council and mayor’s races in Lewiston and Auburn, which will be updated.

