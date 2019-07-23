The second round of the Maine Women’s Amateur golf tournament was canceled Tuesday after heavy overnight rains left some holes at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk unplayable.

The tournament will resume Wednesday morning and be reduced to a two-round championship.

“Nobody likes to play in the rain,” said Brian Bickford, the executive director of the Maine State Golfing Association. “But when several holes are unplayable because of standing water, that makes the decision easy for us to make.”

Bickford said the round was canceled at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with only a handful of golfers at the course already. The tournament will resume at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The leader group, of Carrie Langevin, Kristin Kannegieser and Jordan Laplume, will tee off at 9:20 a.m.

And because of the cancellation, the Senior women’s championships, which were to conclude Tuesday, were reduced to a one-day tournament. That event was won by Langevin, who shot a 1-over par 73 on Monday.

“The committee talked about extending it a day (to Thursday) or making it a two-day event (for the Women’s Maine Am) and a one-day event for seniors,” said Bickford. “We decided to go this way. A lot of it has to do with travel and lodging and that sort of thing.

“So Carrie is the senior champ. Now she has the opportunity to play for the overall title.”

Golfers were both disappointed and realistic about the decision.

“I was looking forward to playing today so I’m disappointed just like everyone else,” said Langevin, who went to see “The Lion King” movie instead with several other golfers. “But it wouldn’t have been fun sloshing around out there for anyone. So I understand the decision. We were all looking forward to a three-day tournament. They’re always more fun.”

Reducing the Women’s Amateur to a two-day tournament will make it difficult for those golfers trailing the leaders to make up ground.

“Especially for the girls a few strokes behind, for those who wanted to use today as a catch-up day,” said Laplume, who is tied with Kannegieser one stroke behind Langevin. “It’s not fair but you can’t help the weather.”

And Kannegieser, who won the Senior title a year ago, said she would have liked the chance to defend her title in a second round.

“But Carrie played beautifully yesterday and she’s a wonderful person and a very deserving champ,” said Kannegieser. “I wasn’t sure if the course would become playable in the afternoon. Not being there and seeing the conditions, I’m sure they made the right call. It’s not their first time doing this.”

