SABATTUS — The Sabattus Rec Club will hold its seventh annual Prediction Run/Walk at the Oak Hill Middle School on Ball Park Road in Sabattus on Thursday, August 22, beginning at 6 p.m. This will be a fun, non-competitive event, with the main focus being to get out and get some exercise and to guess a good finish time in the process.

Participants will predict their finish time for the 5k course when they register. There is no time limit. Any time could be a good time. No watches, trackers, mp3s, headsets, or any other electronic devices will be allowed during the event. The participants closest to their predicted times will win prizes.

The course is a relatively flat 3.1 miles, with two moderate hills. The first male and female finishers will be awarded prizes, but fast times will not be needed to win other prizes.

The Prediction 5K is open to runners/walkers of all ages. Those under 18 will need parental permission. This will be a show-up, sign-up event, with no pre-registration required. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. Registration is only $5. The event starts at 6 p.m.

For more information: Email [email protected], or check out the Sabattus Rec Club Running Program page on Facebook.