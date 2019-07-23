The University of Maine football team is projected to finish third of 12 teams in the Colonial Athletic Association this fall, according to a poll of league coaches and sports information directors.

The Black Bears, who last fall captured their first CAA title in five years, received one first-place vote. James Madison (20 first-place votes) was picked to finish first, and Towson (three first-place votes) was picked second.

The vote was conducted at the league’s annual football media day Tuesday in Baltimore. Elon, Delaware and Stony Brook round out the top six.

Six Black Bears earned CAA preseason all-conference honors. Earnest Edwards was selected to the team as both a wide receiver and kick return specialist. He was joined by fellow seniors Manny Patterson (cornerback), Kayon Whitaker (defensive lineman) and Taji Lowe (linebacker), along with juniors Liam Dobson (offensive lineman) and Deshawn Stevens (linebacker).

Junior quarterback Chris Ferguson (quarterback) and Charles Mitchell (defensive lineman) earned honorable mentions.

Maine opens its season at home on Aug. 30 against Sacred Heart of Connecticut.

