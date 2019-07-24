Travis Walker, 29, and Bethany Ringuette, 35, appeared at Oxford County District Court, where he was charged with gross sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 12, sexual misconduct and engaging a prostitute.

Ringuette was charged with gross sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Because the crimes are felonies, Walker and Ringuette were not required to plead to the charges at their initial appearances. The cases must first go before a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict the couple.

Citing the severity of the alleged crimes, Judge Nancy Carlson set Walker’s bail at $50,000 and Ringuette’s at $25,000. As of Wednesday evening, both remained at the Oxford County Jail in Paris.

The assaults occurred between February and May at an apartment in Rumford, according to Detective George Cayer of the Rumford Police Department. Cayer said he arrested Walker and Ringuette on Tuesday evening in Rumford.

In documenting the charges, police said Walker showed the victim explicit videos on his cellphone before assaulting her. After assaulting the victim, police said, Walker gave her money and bought her snacks at a convenience store. The victim told police Walker assaulted her more than once.

Ringuette, identified in the police report as Walker’s girlfriend, was present during one of the assaults and recorded it on her cellphone, according to court documents.

Walker and Ringuette are scheduled to appear in court in September.

Walker has a criminal history dating to 2014, when he received an eight-month sentence in Oxford County Superior Court on domestic violence charges.

In April of this year, he was sentenced to 10 days at the Oxford County Jail for violating conditions of release. He was also jailed for 10 days in May for violating conditions of release.

Ringuette does not have a criminal record.