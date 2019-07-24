Things to Do

Fort Allen Park, Portland

<a href="https://www.portlandmaine.gov/2236/Fort-Allen-Park" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">portland.gov/fort-allen-park</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fort+Allen+Park/@43.6654192,-70.242781,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4cb29c5b68e4c44f:0xb8e47fc1dbddae0d!8m2!3d43.6654153!4d-70.240587" target="new" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google map</a><br> Parking your picnic blanket on this 10-acre path of green on Portland’s East End can cause your head to swivel. To the left you’ll have a view of Mackworth Island and the sailboats that float along off East End Beach. Behind you stand some of the city’s most stately historic homes. And ahead will be the brilliant blue of Portland Harbor, complete with sightings of Fort Gorges, South Portland’s Bug Light and several Casco Bay Islands. Gaze. Relax. Enjoy. <em>Derek Davis/Staff Photographer</em>