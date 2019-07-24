A nine-year-old girl who was critically injured in a three-car crash in Gorham on Sunday has been declared brain dead, and is being kept alive on life support until her organs can be donated to help others, her family has said.

Raelynn Bell, 9, was in the third-row of a Honda Pilot SUV being driven by her father, Michael Bell, when an F-150 pickup truck struck the family’s vehicle from behind, said Faith Rose, the girl’s aunt. The SUV was stopped at a light on Route 25 when the truck slammed into their vehicle, Rose said.

Raelynn has been brain dead since the crash. A legal pronouncement of death was made at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, and since then, efforts have focused on finding organ donor matches, Rose said.

Michael Bell and his ex-wife, the children’s mother, Charity Chillington, have been by their daughter’s side since the crash, Rose said.

“Both my sister and Mike are amazing parents and co-parent fully and put them first at all times,” Rose said. “The loss of one of your children is not something you can even begin to understand unless you’ve been through it. Charity is trying to be strong for everybody because she has other children, other girls in the accident, so she is trying to be strong. They have not left the bedside of Raelynn. They have not left the hospital since Sunday.”

The other two daughters who were in the vehicle were treated and released, and are being cared for by other relatives, Rose said.

Raelynn attended the Mabel I. Wilson school in School Administrative District 51, which serves Cumberland and North Yarmouth. She completed the third grade in June. School officials sent a notice to parents of her death on Wednesday.

Social workers will be made available at the school on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the school district said.

“The loss of a child is the most tragic of all losses, as it defies the natural order of things,” wrote SAD 51 Superintendent Jeffrey Porter in the letter to parents. “Please join me in keeping Raelynn’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Police have remained mostly silent about the crash and its cause as they continue to investigate the circumstances. The F-150 pickup truck was being driven by Kenneth Morang, 61, of Standish.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: