SMITHFIELD, RI —  Bryant University’s Class of 2019 celebrated the 156th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18.
Victoria Newbill, of Wilton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting.
Hannah Madore, of Readfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

