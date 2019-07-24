LEWISTON — Police are investigating a Tuesday night incident in which a passerby apparently witnessed an assault at the 7-11 on Main Street and intervened, possibly striking the aggressor in the head with a baseball bat.

“We’re still in search of the person wielding the baseball bat,” said Lt. David St. Pierre. “It looks like the person with the bat was acting in defense of the person assaulted. There’s a lot left to review.”

Police initially responded to a call from Central Maine Medical Center security at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday reporting a fight in the 7-11 parking lot.

Riley Huff, 39, of Freeport, was charged with domestic violence assault and taken to CMMC for treatment. It was unclear if Huff’s injuries were related to the baseball bat.

“We’re investigating the likelihood that the person struck the suspect,” St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said a substantial amount of investigation remains, including reviewing surveillance videos.

“We would like to identify and speak to the man in order to obtain a clear picture of what took place,” he said.

Anyone with information or who may have been a witness can contact Detective Brian Rose at 207-513-3001 x 3309.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: