Fox Ridge

Saturday July 20 two ball results: 1. Robert Norton/Spenser Perkins 58 2. Aaron Perkins/Colin Merritt 60 3. Mitch Curtis/Eugene Paradis 62 4. Joe Lariviere/Gary Chapman 64; Blinds Draw — 1. Spenser Perkins/Jim Morin 2. Aaron Perkins/Cindy Gelinas 3. Rocky Copp/Matt Brooker 4. Mitch Curtis/Tracy Cloutier; Pins: No. 3 — Bruce Cox 13’7” No. 5 — Tracy Cloutier 2’11” No. 13 — Gary Tourcotte 2’5” No. 16 — Joe Lariviere 6’4”; Skins — Steve Prue No. 4, Robert Norton No. 6, Bruce Cox No. 8, Tracy Cloutier No. 10, Colin Merritt No. 11, Spenser Perkins No. 13 and No. 18, Carl Goody No. 15.

Pine Acres

Monday July 22 Senior Scramble results: Flight one — Chuck Drinkwater/Bart Shipley/Jim Cherry/Jim Crawford; Flight two — Jerry Laplante/Ron Perreault/Lynn Polley; Flight three — Ralph Leach/Lou MacDonald/Diane Doyon; Closet to the pin — 1. Chuck Drinkwater 4’6″ 2. Wayne Seger 15’6″; 50/50 — Richard Beaulieu/Dick Caron.

Poland Spring

Sunday, July 21 best ball results: Gross — 1. Mark Laliberte/Steven Roy 70 2. Larry Ross/Steve Noble 71 2. Robert Wood/James Bowden 71 4. Dan Boucher/Gordon Ross 72 4. Brandon Tiner/Lisa Laliberte 72; Net — 1. Gordon Smith/Leesa Smith 57 2. Steven Roy/Mark Laliberte 58 2. Ballard Nash/James Bowden 58 2. Gordon Ross/Dan Boucher 58 5. Larry Ross/Steve Noble 59 5. Robert Wood/James Bowden 59; Pins: No. 6 — Robert Wood 3’8″ No. 8 — Jack Conway 9’5″ No. 13 — Larry Ross 8’8″; Skins: Gross — 1. Larry Ross No. 3, Ballard Nash No. 8, Mark Laliberte No. 9. Gordon Smith No. 14, Sandra Ross No. 15; Net — Jerry Legere No. 1, David Venne No. 4, James Bowden No. 6, Mark Laliberte No. 9, Brian Briggs No. 10, Tom Laprino No. 11, Steve Noble No. 13, Gordon Smith No. 14, Sandra Ross No. 15, Dan Boucher No. 17.

Saturday, July 20 best ball results: Gross — 1. Mark Laliberte/Andrew Price 72 2. Lisa Laliberte/Larry Ross 73 3. David Luce/Sandra Ross 75 4. Ken Luce/Rick Meagher 76 5. Gary Fecteau/Jack Conway 77 5. Jon Ray/Gordon Ross 77; Net — 1. Dick McCann/Steve Noble 58 2. Rick Meagher/Ken Luce 59 3. Brian Briggs/Leesa Smith 60 4. Lisa Laliberte/Larry Ross 61 5. Gary Fecteau/Jack Conway 62 5. Mark Laliberte/Andrew Price; Pins: No. 6 — Lisa Laliberte 6’3″ No. 8 — Brian Briggs 3’1″ No. 13 — Ken Luce 6’3″; Skins: Gross — Brian Briggs No. 3, Mark Laliberte No. 6, Andrew Price No. 10 and No. 11, Dick McCann No. 16, David Luce No. 17; Net — Brian Briggs No. 3, Rick Meagher No. 5, Andrew Price No. 11, Dick McCann No. 16.

Wednesday, July 17 Women’s Twilight League Prime best ball results: 1. Yvette Washburn/Dot Meagher/Gail Croteau/Ruth Briggs 19 1. Maureen Heath/Karon Nichols/Marty Nabol 19 1. Pat Maines/Jane Stone/Georgia Pratt/Sharon Campbell 19 4. Jan Davis/Cindy Halliday/Pam Larose 20 5. Sonja Theriault/Brooke Grygiel/Mel Gordon 21 5. Sue Peters 21 7. Margie Bickford/Nanncy Richard/Patti Leavitt/Mona Leavitt 22 8. Sue provost/Roxy Dionne 26 9. Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom 26 10 Charlotte Coogins/Peggy White/Melody Needham 27; 50/50 — Mona Bergeron.

Springbrook

Monday, July 22 best ball results: Gross — Ashley Golden/Ken Carver; Net — Larrieane Elwell/Steve Kapain; Pin: No. 15 — Becky Laliberte.

Club Championship held on July 20-21: Championship Flight: Gross — 1. Brad Pattershall 150 2. Mike Burian 152; Net — J. Levasseur 133 2. Ron Leeman 137; A Division: Gross — Ray Roy 159 2. Matt Howard 172; Net — 1. Jon Kent 137 2. Jeff Kent 141; Women: Gross — 1. Mary Previte 154 2. Deb Murphy 157; Net — 1. Claire Carpentier 128 2. Rita Howard 143; Saturday’s pins: No. 2 — Bob Tremblay 12’8″ No. 8 — J. Levasseur 18′ No. 13 — Rich Howard 13′ No. 15 — Deb Murphy 3′; Saturday’s Skins: Gross — John Pleau No. 5, Bob Kent No. 13, Matt Howard No 16, Jeff Kent No. 17; Net — Rachel Newman No. 1, John Pleau No. 5, Bob English No. 14, Matt Howard No. 16, Jeff Kent No. 17; Sunday’s Pins: No. 2 — Deb Murphy 2’10” No. 8 — Bob Kent 15’6″ No. 13 — Gaetan Bolduc 7’1″ No. 15 — Deb Murphy 9’7″; Sunday’s Skins: Gross — Deb Murphy No. 2 and No. 15, Bong Adil No. 10, Dave St. Andre No. 11, Mark Susi No. 13, Mary Previte No. 17; Net — Jon Kent No. 1 and No. 16, Gaetan Bolduc No. 3, Rich Howard No. 6 and No. 9, Bong Adil No. 10, Dave St. Andre No. 11, Mark Susi No. 13, Mary Previte No. 17.

