100 years ago: 1919

It was there Tuesday night and Wednesday morning it had gone. Talk about speed! The one-story wooden building at 114 Main St., Lewiston, occupied by Gibbon and McWiggin, real estate dealers, was removed from its foundation after the trolley cars had ceased operating Tuesday night, placed on wheels and ridden down Main Street in Lewiston on to the bridge to Auburn, Court Street to Main to Academy; and until finally it will be placed on Minot Avenue, where it will be converted into a store. The building was removed by W. L. Beale of Auburn. It was jacked up earlier in the evening and placed on wheels. Horses were then attached and the structure hauled away in the night. It was a one-story structure of wood, and was 16′ by 32,’ was owned by Edward I. Bearce and sold to D.E. Andrews. Moving a building up a hill is enough of a job, but moving one down a steep hill is still more of one. It was the real task of the journey. The weight of the building made it imperative that every precaution was taken to ensure that the building would not “run away.”

50 years ago: 1969

Lewiston Mayor John B. Beliveau said today he plans to form a Lewiston Historical Commission, consisting of five members which he will name “within the next few weeks.” He told the Journal this afternoon that the commission will be charged with “the discovery, preservation, and restoration of historical sites.” Noting that federal funds are available to such commissions through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the mayor stated that as soon as the commission is formed, the application will be made.

25 years ago: 1994

With the Festival de Joie only a few weeks away, the Festival Committee is finalizing plans and will have a meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Council on East Avenue for all volunteers. Anyone who would like to help with the festival is invited to attend.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

