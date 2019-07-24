The division of the Maine Department of Labor that tracks workforce data will receive a nearly $1 million federal grant.

Maine’s Center for Workforce Research and Information was awarded a $998,737 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its state workforce data systems, according to a news release from the state.

The money will be used to improve current operations and expand the database of the Maine Education and Attainment Navigation System. The system is designed to show the effect of education and other economic events on earnings over time.

The grant is expected to help improve data quality, increase the breadth of available data, address reporting needs, improve the system’s website, and increase the amount of information available to the public. It will be awarded over a three-year period.

Earlier this month the labor department received a $752,812 federal grant to expand the Maine Apprenticeship Program. It plans to enroll an additional 450 apprentices and expand the industries where they can work. Currently Maine has 776 registered apprentices and 105 registered apprenticeship programs, serving 173 employers.

