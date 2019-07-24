PARIS – The Rev. Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Caffey, 62 of Paris, Maine went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, with her mother and sister at her side.

Rev. Caffey was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 14, 1957, the daughter of the Rev. Mack Floyd Caffey and Ann (Harrigan) Caffey. She received a bachelor’s of science from Howard Payne University in 1979 located in Brownwood, Texas, then completed her Masters of Religious Education at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas In 1981.

Her commitment to serving God through his churches led to summer youth ministries in several churches in South Texas during her college years and a time of being a minister of education in a church in Waco, Texas. Then her love for New England led her to ministries throughout the state of Maine. She moved to Maine in 1984 at which time she helped start five new churches across the state and served as the president of the Baptist Convention of New England during the 1980s.

She pastored a church in Sabattus, Maine and First Baptist Church on Paris Hill, Maine.

Rev. Caffey served as Religious Education Consultant for the Upper New England Baptist Association which served the state of New Hampshire, and Maine from 1984-1995.

In bi-vocational endeavors, she started and operated VPS Tours and Travel, which helped plan bus tours through New England. Many of these groups were church choirs that sang in Baptist churches across the area.

In addition to her ministry, Rev. Caffey was involved and supportive of her community on Paris Hill. She was active with the Paris Hill Community Club and managed and facilitated the Paris Hill Music Festival. She will also be remembered for her care of community pets with whom she loved and enjoyed taking care of while their families were out of town.

She was preceded in death by her father, the Reverend Mack F. Caffey. She is survived by her mother, Ann Harrigan Caffey; sister, Elaine Lisenbe (Scott), sister Nancy Cavitt (Keith), and brother Larry Caffey(Michelle); many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Rev. Caffey’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the First Baptist Church, Paris Hill. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to the

Friends of First Baptist Church

c/o Don Adamson

P.O. Box 56

Paris, ME 04271

