The estimated number of animals that were rescued Tuesday morning from an undisclosed property in Solon is now thought to be near 100, officials said Wednesday.

Even so, state animal welfare authorities remained tight-lipped Wednesday about where they seized the animals and any specific allegations about their living conditions.

Contacted by phone, Jim Britt, the director of communications for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said that the number of animals that were seized is higher than the 80 that were originally accounted for and is actually closer to 100. Britt did not disclose how or when officials were able to come to that number.

According to Britt, state animal welfare workers, along with police in Somerset County, executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Solon, where they rescued dogs, cats, chickens and horses that were said to need “urgent care.”

Britt and fellow officials have declined to disclose the name of the animals’ owner, the location of the property or the emergency shelter the animals were sent to, stating only that there is an ongoing investigation and charges could follow.

“While in state custody, the animals will be given medical and behavioral evaluations and needed care,” state officials said in the news release. “Once custody is determined by the court, possible new homes for the animals can be found. Animal Welfare will work with animal sheltering partners across the state to find new homes for the animals.”

Elizabeth Giroux, Solon’s animal control officer, also declined to comment when reached by phone, and she directed questions to Britt.

The agriculture department said in its release that about dozen organizations and agencies provided volunteers and assistance in the case, including the Franklin County Animal Shelter and Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

“Many animal shelters and County Animal Response Teams are assisting in the care for these animals while in state custody,” the release said. “Donations can be dropped off at local animal shelters. Needed items include pads and blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, paper towels, cleaning supplies and dog food/treats. Anyone interested in helping animals in their community should inquire with their local animal shelter.”

