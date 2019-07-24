Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joseph Sullivan, 25, of Portland, on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and criminal trespassing, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, at 6 Sewall St. in Livermore Falls.

• Kevin Grant, 39, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, on Cross Road in Sabattus.

• Jose Sauceda-Wilcox, 19, of Cumberland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, on Center Minot Hill Road in Minot.

Auburn

• Dakota Jordan, 21, of Gray, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, at the Irving Gas Station on Minot Avenue.

• Xiomara Sarmiento, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, at 60 Court St.

Lewiston

• Anthony Gallo, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9 p.m. Tuesday, at 33 Howard St.

• Angelana Roaix, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Walnut and Bartlett streets.

• Lairie Jones, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8 a.m. Wednesday, at 115 Oak St.

• Patrick Burlock, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, at the Lewiston Police Department.

• Gerald Burnsworth, 26, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 5 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Bates and Birch streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Grace Ngendakuriyo, 34, of Lewiston struck the rear driver’s side corner of a vehicle parked on Spring Street by George E. Cossaboom, 63, of Sabattus. The 2002 Honda driven by Ngendakuriyo and owned by Jeanluc Havyarimana of Lewiston received functional damage and the 2010 Chevrolet parked by Cossaboom and owned by Northern Utilities Inc. of Portland received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Beth W. Crosby, 48, of Poland and Grace E. Smith, 33, of Lewiston collided at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Summer and Dennison streets. The 2002 Volkswagen owned by Crosby and the 2002 Ford owned by Smith were towed.

• Vehicles driven by John D. Becker, 51, of Leeds and Stacey L. Bsullak, 46, of Poland collided at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Summer and Rowe streets. The 2006 Toyota owned by Becker and the 2019 Toyota driven by Bsullak and owned by EAN Holdings of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were towed.

• Spencer Gordon, 19, of Waterville was driving north at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday on High Street when he ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Richard M. Zall, 63, of Auburn. Patrol Officer Katherine Avery wrote in the crash report that Gordon and a female passenger fled the scene on foot and were located on Pleasant Street. Avery wrote that the 2013 Chrysler driven by Gordon had been reported stolen out of Florida. The 2017 Dodge owned by Zall was towed.

