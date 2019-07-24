RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents MIFF in the Mountains, the best films of the Maine International Film Festival — eight films over four nights, Sunday through Wednesday, July 30 to Aug. 2, at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

A different film will be shown at 5 and 8 p.m. each evening. Admission is $7 a film, $50 for an All-Festival Pass. For the complete film schedule and tickets, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “MIFF” tab at the top of the page.

An opening night reception with William Wegman will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Discussions will be held after each film.

Among films on the schedule is “Abundant Acreage Available,” directed by Angus MacLachlan. Oscar nominee Amy Ryan (“Gone Girl”) stars in the film set on a North Carolina farm. Martin Scorcese, executive producer, and Angus MacLachlan lead the crew who bring this haunting story to life. Some would say it is all about the land and what that teaches, or fails to teach, those who toil on it.

A second film slated is “Henry David Thoreau, Surveyor of the Soul,” directed by Huey, award-winning-Maine filmmaker. Huey paints a portrait of Thoreau and his influence on thought and environmentalism. Join the director for a Q and A after the screening.

For more information or to find the complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

