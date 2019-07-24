LIVERMORE FALLS — Scott Albert is excited and very happy he was given the opportunity to be the next superintendent for Regional School Unit 73.

“This has been my district for a while,” he said recently. “It’s time to move forward. Last year was a tough year for lots of people for lots of reasons.

“I’m a big history person. It’s important but you can’t concentrate on the past. It’s time to move on, use positive energy to see what we can do in the future.”

Albert said the district’s biggest strength is its staff.

“We have excellent teachers in this district. We’ve had strong administrators in the past.

“There is some turnover now. You need that,” he said.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Chris Hollingsworth has become the district’s curriculum coordinator. Pat St. Clair, former behavioral specialist at SMES has been hired as the school’s principal. Albert said it was great to be able to hire from within the district.

Gregory Henderson was hired as principal at the middle school.

Albert said the Spruce Mountain community cares about education.

“There’s a lot of pride in this community. They showed that last January,” he said.

Albert said currently one of the district’s biggest weaknesses is a trust issue with all three towns. On December 21, former superintendent Todd LeRoy removed TJ Plourde as principal of Spruce Mountain High School as part of his plan to combine the middle and high schools. There was no input from the school board. On January 7 Plourde returned as principal and on January 10 LeRoy resigned. Albert filled in as acting superintendent until Interim Superintendent Robert Webster was hired.

“We need to earn that trust back,” Albert said.

Chronic absenteeism is another issue in the district.

“We’re seeing it in a lot of districts. We need to figure out ways to engage students, help families get their children to school. There are a lot of different issues out there they are dealing with.

“We need to find ways to enhance our schools, make parents more comfortable about getting students here,” Albert said.

The district will be making some changes this year. All board meetings will be live streamed and recorded. The meetings will be put on the district’s website so people who can’t attend can access them. The board meetings will continue to rotate throughout the district’s buildings.

Changes will also be coming to the website. It will include pictures and email addresses for all staff.

Albert also plans to do regular staff features to let people know who is working in the district.

“There are a lot of similar interests, backgrounds. I want to be a bit more open so people know who’s here. I’ve been here a long time. With new people it takes a while to get to know them. There might be things we have in common,” he said.

Grades Pre-Kindergarten through six will be using the Stanford Harmony program this year. The social/emotional program takes 15 minutes daily. It is available for free to the district.

“We’re seeing so many diverse kids. We can’t assume they know how to act socially. This program will get everybody on the same page, using the same language,” Albert said.

The district will also need to do an overall strategic plan for buildings and grounds.

Albert is getting used to his new office location. It’s been a busy July for him with lots of changes.

“I’m getting my feet underneath me. There’s still a learning curve, getting to know aspects of the job.

“Knowing the people, that there are good people in the district makes it easier for me. It’s an easier adjustment than going to a new district,” he said.

Albert obtained his undergraduate degree in physical education at University Maine Orono. He taught eight years in Turner at the Kindergarten to grade three level.

“I wasn’t thinking about administration. Chris Decker, a good friend told me about a cohort program for educational leadership he was looking at and asked if I wanted to do it with him. It was a three–year program at Orono with some classes in Augusta.

“About 25 started it. 20 finished. I met a lot of great people. Once I became an administrator I had connections,” he said.

Albert was assistant principal at Elm School in Mechanic Falls, knowing it was a stepping stone position for him. Mary Martin, the principal at Elm School has been a mentor. She is now board chair for RSU 16 and Albert still reaches out to her for advice.

In the summer of 2000 there was an opening at the Jay Middle School.

“I was lucky enough to get the job. It was a good fit for me. I never imagined I’d be here that long,” Albert said.

He said he thought about changing up, doing something for a slightly different challenge and then the consolidation came about.

“I was 11 years in when the middle schools consolidated. That was enough of a challenge to keep me around.

“The consolidation was really successful. The middle schools came together pretty smoothly. The Livermore Falls Middle School building was about 100 years old, the Jay one 18 years. It made sense to go to the Jay building,” he said.

Albert said he had had no interest in becoming a superintendent.

“After Kenneth Healey was hired, we sat down and talked. He asked me if I had thought about it. He told me I should,” Albert said. “I interned under him for a couple of years. Now I’m here.”

Albert has taken extra classes along the way for re–certification credits. He has been the chair of the Western Maine Re–certification Committee for several years.

“That’s been a great experience. I get to sit in when people are doing their plans, steal their ideas, ask questions and talk.

“Why re–invent the wheel? I’ve seen what has been successful, what’s not. It’s a nice network,” he said.

Albert and his wife, Lisa live in Winthrop. Lisa is a grant writer/communications manager for Jobs for Maine’s Graduates in Augusta. The couple has an eight year old daughter, Tessa.

