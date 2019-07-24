CHESTERVILLE — On Sunday, August 4, at 3 p.m., long-time canoe campers Paul and Cynthia Stancioff will present a talk entitled “The Rigors and Rewards of Wilderness Canoe Tripping in

Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park” at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House.

The couple have made eight trips to far western Ontario over the past few decades, driving a canoe-laden car 27 hours to reach the vast preserve of interconnected lakes of Quetico Provincial Park.

Together with Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area, which it abuts, the preserves constitute an unparalleled opportunity for canoe tripping by portaging among the network of lakes.

The Stancioffs willl present their version of a practical approach to trips of up to two weeks without re-supply, stressing their preference for low-tech, low-cost equipment and food. They will share

their fishing experiences and methods of contingency planning, and make the case that anyone with some strength and determination can undertake a similar adventure. Slides depicting the beauties of the region will be presented, and examples of their gear and supplies will be on hand.

The presentation will be at the historic Chesterille Center Meeting House on the corner of Borough and Zions Hill Roads in Chesterville. Admission is by voluntary donation, with proceeds going to

maintenance of the meeting house, a non-profit community center. Refreshments will be served. The meeting house is wheelchair accessible. For more information call 778-3767. Visit the website at www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: