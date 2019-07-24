Three teenagers were injured Tuesday night when a car driven by Zackary Delano, 17, of Wilton took a corner at a high rate of speed on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington, hit a boulder and ended up on its roof. A front passenger was ejected, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Wednesday. Courtesy photo by Farmington Police Department.

FARMINGTON — Three 17-year-old boys were injured Tuesday night when the car they were riding in ended up on its roof on Morrison Hill Road. The front seat passenger was ejected, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

A 2003 Subaru driven by Zachary  Delano went around a corner at a high rate of speed, hit a boulder, lost traction and continued into a ditch and got caught in it. The car rolled over and went from the left side of the road to the right side and came to rest on its roof, Cote said.

The driver and another passenger were trapped in the car and were assisted out. The car caught on fire, he said.

The passengers were Garrett Noble and Trevor Whelpley. The accident report did not indicate where passengers are from. Delano and Noble were wearing seat belts but Whelpley was not, according to police.

The three teenagers were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulances to Franklin Memorial Hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, according to officer Jacob Richards’ report, Cote said.

Delano and Whelpley were treated and released and Noble was admitted to the hospital, a FMH spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department responded to the accident reported at 7:56 p.m.

The vehicle, which was registered to Delano, was a total loss, Cote said..

Richards issued Delano a summons on a misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger, Cote said. A conviction for the charge carries a maximum six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Three teenagers were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after the car they were riding in took a corner on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington at a high rate of speed, hit a boulder, continued into a ditch, and ended up rolling over coming to rest on its roof. A front passenger was ejected from the car, according to Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote. Courtesy photo by Farmington Police Department

 

 

