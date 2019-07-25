The Boston Celtics have reached an agreement to purchase the Maine Red Claws, their NBA G League affiliate, the Celtics announced Thursday.

The teams have been affiliated since the Red Claws began play in the 2009-10 season. In 2012, the Celtics became the team’s sole affiliate, assuming control of all basketball operations. In the Red Claws first three seasons, Boston shared the affiliation with the Charlotte Bobcats and Philadelphia 76ers.

“The Celtics have been great partners with the Red Claws over the last 10 seasons,” said Bill Ryan Jr., the Red Claws chairman and principal owner, in a press release. “We are thrilled that the Celtics will continue to build upon the success we’ve had in making the Red Claws an important part of the Maine community.”

Celtics president Rich Gotham said, “Over the years, the G League and the Red Claws have become increasingly important to the Celtics and our player development efforts. We look forward to deepening both our ties with basketball operations and withing the community, and further bringing the Celtics experience to fans in Maine.”

The Celtics’ purchase reflects a growing business model. At least 24 NBA teams own their G League affiliates.

The Red Claws, who play at the Portland Expo, were one of the few independently owned G League franchises. Ryan, along with his father, former TD Bank chairman and CEO Bill Ryan, have been among the Red Claws’ owners since the start.

The Celtics and Red Claws said they will not have further comment until the completion of the purchase.

This story will be updated.

