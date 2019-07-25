AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Village Inn, New Auburn.
Abby Hart, 2019 Donald M. Gay Scholar, and her parents will be honored guests. Widows and widowers of class members are invited.
—
LEWISTON — The Edward Little High School Class of 1950 reunion will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Chick-a-Dee Restaurant.
—
Oxford Hills High School class 40-year reunion
BRIDGTON — Classmates and all associated with the Oxford Hills High School Class of 1979 are invited to attend the 40th class reunion from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Brown Mill Farm, 30 Brown Mill Road, North Bridgton.
The cost is $40 a person. Those who have not already RSVP’d can pay cash at the door.
Music, food, swimming, dancing, outdoor games and a fire pit will be provided, with plenty of space for catching up and enjoying indoor and outdoor activities.This is a BYOB event for people 21 and older.
For more information, contact Kristi Bancroft at [email protected]
-
