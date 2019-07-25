AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Village Inn, New Auburn.

Abby Hart, 2019 Donald M. Gay Scholar, and her parents will be honored guests. Widows and widowers of class members are invited.

LEWISTON — The Edward Little High School Class of 1950 reunion will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Chick-a-Dee Restaurant.

Oxford Hills High School class 40-year reunion

BRIDGTON — Classmates and all associated with the Oxford Hills High School Class of 1979 are invited to attend the 40th class reunion from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Brown Mill Farm, 30 Brown Mill Road, North Bridgton.

The cost is $40 a person. Those who have not already RSVP’d can pay cash at the door.

Music, food, swimming, dancing, outdoor games and a fire pit will be provided, with plenty of space for catching up and enjoying indoor and outdoor activities.This is a BYOB event for people 21 and older.

For more information, contact Kristi Bancroft at [email protected]

