The driver of a pickup truck was killed when his Toyota Tacoma collided with an SUV in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon.

News Center Maine identified the driver as 57-year-old Nathan Rapp of Blue Hill.

The crash occurred around 1:25 p.m. on Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, according to News Center Maine.

The driver of the Nissan Murano, 82-year-old James Steenstra, and a passenger, 79-year-old Virginia Steenstra, were taken to Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours.

Ellsworth police said that speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors.

