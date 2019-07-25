OLD TOWN – Come to Riverfront Park on Thursday, August 1 for Fodhla (pronounced “foh-luh”), featuring Irish music from Portland and Boston.

After 15 years of performing together and recording on each other’s solo albums, Portland, Maine-based flute player Nicole Rabata and Boston-based fiddler Ellery Klein decided a group together was long overdue. With the addition of Bethany Waickman on guitar, the trio found a sound rooted in the traditional Irish music Ellery and Nicole honed during years abroad in the Irish cities of Cork, Limerick, and Ennis.

The trio is also influenced by the depths of Nicole’s virtuosic classical music career, Ellery’s Americana sounds, and Bethany’s soft-spoken, yet driving, guitar playing. Fódhla has been well received at festivals such as Portland’s Saltwater Festival, the Maine Celtic Celebration, and the Boston Celtic Music Festival. Their debut recording, Notes from Millpond, was released in December 2015 to a sold-out show at Acoustic Artisans in Portland.

Bring your blankets and chairs and join us at the Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of great music. Please remember, Riverfront Park is a tobacco free zone. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at the Old Town Museum at 353 Main Street.

The 2019 summer concert series is hosted by The Old Town Public Library and sponsored by The City of Old Town, and the generous concert attendees who put their bills and coins in the donation jar each concert night. Concerts will be held at Riverfront Park in Old Town at 6:30 pm, every Thursday evening through August 15. For a complete list of this year’s performers, visit the library’s website at: http://old-town.lib.me.us.

