This is in response to the Washington Post article printed in the Sun Journal July 13, “EPA to allow use of pesticide considered ‘very highly toxic’ to bees.”

Why kill bees? They are vital to pollinate the nation’s fruits, vegetables, flowers and so many other things. Without bees, we will lose many of our food sources.

Poisons on produce have already killed a multitude of birds that feed on insects, worms and bugs of all kinds.

The Lord put all animals and insects on Earth to feed other birds, animals and so on. Without a food source, they perish, much like the melting ice at the North Pole is causing polar bears to starve since the bears depend on ice cover to hunt seals for food.

We must take care of this Earth or we will doom ourselves, as well.

Gabrielle De Moras, Lewiston

