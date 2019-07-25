DEAR SUN SPOTS: Volunteers are needed for two hours starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, to move silk screens used at the Bates Mill during the 1960s. These are considered to be national treasures. As far as we know, no other bedspread silk screens from the 1960s have been saved at other United States factories. This is a rare opportunity to see these silk screens up close. Eight volunteers will make light of this work. Call me at 333-3881 for more details. — Emma, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Edward Little High School Class of 1947 will hold its 72nd class reunion Saturday, Aug. 3, at noon at the Village Inn. Call Margaret Blanchard Berry at 782-5286 with questions. — Dawn, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Rose’s Room is growing again! Rose’s Room is a support group for family and friends who have incarcerated loved ones and feel isolated and alone during a most difficult time in their lives.

At Rose’s Room, you will find people who care, listen, comfort, support, and will not judge you or your loved one. Rose’s Room began in May 2018 with one location in Auburn. We are proud to announce that our sixth location will open with the first meeting in Lewiston on Aug. 7. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at REST, 203 Main St. (Corner of Main and Middle streets).

Rose’s Room also has support group meetings at 7 p.m. in Bangor (third Tuesday at 51 Columbia St.); Farmington (fourth Wednesday at 133 Middle St.); Rockland (third Tuesday at 234 Broadway) and Westbrook (third Tuesday at 907 Main St.).

For more information about Rose’s, please call 998-2547. Remember: You are not alone. — Rose, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there anyone local who restrings tennis and racquetball racquets? — No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m putting this out into Sun Spots Land to see if any of our readers know someone local. I do know that you can get your racquets restrung in Augusta at Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at The Marketplace at Augusta, 80 Stephen King Drive, Suite No. 2. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The phone number is 622-3987.

If you’re up for it, you can restring the racquets yourself after viewing a YouTube video. It really is amazing what you can learn from watching these. I have fixed my old Subaru, learned origami, how to knit socks, plant a garden, paint lawn furniture, and tame my unruly curly hair — all from watching these informational videos. Give it a whirl!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: With this heat, I like to stay hydrated and prefer the effervescence in my water. Is there a place locally where one might get CO2 cartridges for Soda Stream refilled? — Roger, no town

ANSWER: So who in SS Land is getting those cylinders refilled or doing it on their own, and doing it safely? Again, YouTube can come to the rescue by showing you step by step what supplies you need and what you have to do to refill those cartridges yourself. It doesn’t look difficult, but you need a few items that can be bought at a hardware store. The video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeopdQRJPTA and here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeZmesxhk8Y.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: