To the Editor:

The 62nd Annual Molly Ockett Day has come and gone, and an event of this magnitude requires the support of dozens of businesses and individuals. The Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce has had organizational oversight for seven years now, and we are doing the very best we can to be collaborative with and supportive of dozens of Bethel area organizations as we plan for and facilitate this event.

So that we can provide public thanks to all those who make this event possible, from both a monetary resources perspective as well as – on the ground volunteerism, we would like to recognize the following:

Mahoosuc Realty and Maine Ski Lodging Company has been the Presenting Sponsor; Town of Bethel, TransCanada, Coca-Cola Bottling of Northern New England, The Glen House, Jar Co., Twenty-Two Broad [email protected] Gideon Hastings House/Barking Dawg Market, FirstLight, Franklin Savings Bank, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Community Concepts Finance Corp., Northeast Bank, Varney Agency, Androscoggin Valley Hospital and the Rotary Club of Bethel help to support the activities at the event. The Parade Sponsors were Brian’s, Community Energy/Brooks Bros., Holidae House Bed & Breakfast, Inn at the Rostay, Steam Mill Brewing and Sudbury Inn. Fireworks sponsors were: Towns of Bethel, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock, as well as Constellation Energy, Atlas Pyrovision, FirstLight, Good Food Store & Catering Co., Smokin’ Good BBQ and Doug Zinchuk Roofing. Additional program advertisers were Western Maine Supply Co., Bethel Family Health Center, Mailman Construction, The Bethel Inn Resort, Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation, The Jolly Drayman Pub at the Briar Lea Inn, Breau’s Too, Bethel Kitchen Designs, Ruthie’s, D.A. Wilson & Company, LLC., Pooh Corner Farm & Greenhouses, The Tax Loft and Sunday River Stagecoach Shuttle Services. In-kind support provided by Casella Waste Systems,

Dunkin’ Donuts & The Sun Media Group.

The Chamber staff of Jessie Perkins, Deanne Bodemer, Jacki Dunn, Cathy Howe and Robin Zinchuk work diligently throughout the year to plan for and coordinate all the moving parts that make this event happen. We would not be able to do it without the assistance of the Oxford County Sheriff, the Bethel Outing Club (who organizes the Molly Ockett Day Classic Road Races), and the many organizations who have a presence on the Common during the event. Volunteers are critical to the event’s success!

Thanks to: Catherine Chamberlain & family, Cherri Crockett, Deb Doyle, Lloyd Sweetser, Penny Graley, Jim Braley & family, Bill White, Carole DelDuca, Raechal Miller, Savannah Sessions, Laurie Gilbert, Cat Ingraham, Barb & Bob Dion, Chris Wright, Annie Mailman and Janet Tanguay and family who are organizing the Frog Jumping Contest. Artist Jenna Odner of Visions of Ajra designed and contributed the beautiful artwork depicting the theme of “The Nature of Bethel.”

It isn’t too early to mark your calendars for Saturday, July 18, 2020 for the 63rd Annual Molly Ockett Day!

Thanks to all the above individuals and businesses for their valued partnerships and assistance with making Molly Ockett Day 2019 a reality.

Robin Zinchuk

Outreach and Development Director

Bethel

