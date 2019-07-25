NORWAY — Visitors may enjoy two new glass case displays at Norway Memorial Library through July and August. One display features artifacts from 1969 for the 50th Anniversary of that landmark year in American history. This is in conjunction with the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Woodstock Concert: Songs and Stories on August 1, 6:30-8:00 p.m. There are still free tickets available at the Information Desk but they are going fast.

The second display, School Days, features Norway High School memorabilia on loan for display by Norway Historical Society. Yearbooks, photos, and other school artifacts may be viewed.

For more information, please call the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

