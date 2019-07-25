NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank is pleased to announce a $5,000 donation to Bridgton Recreation Advancement Group (BRAG) for improvements to the Kendall and Anna Ham Recreation Complex in Bridgton, ME. This athletic complex consists of baseball, soccer, and softball fields, providing the youth of Lake Region with a wide variety of athletic opportunities. The donation will be used for the construction of a concession and bathroom building on the complex.

BRAG was founded in 1997 due to growing community interest in the creation of recreational programs and facilities. The organization uses the motto, “Supporting recreation for the future.” This motto embodies much of what Lyn Carter, current President of BRAG, believes about youth athletics. “Companies like Norway Savings Bank that support local youth and the future of youth sports impact community growth and bring community members together,” says Carter.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide support and to encourage health and wellness of youth in the Lake Region community,” said Patricia Weigel, President and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “This donation recognizes the long-standing relationship we have with the town. We are proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary in Bridgton this year and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.”

