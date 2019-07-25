AUBURN – Blanche Louise Hill, 89, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Clover Manor, Auburn. She was born August 21, 1929, in Turner, the youngest of three children to the late Mabel Matthews Kilbreth and the late Harold Kilbreth. She grew up in North Turner and graduated Leavitt Institute in the class of 1947.She married Earl Hickey in 1948 and they had two children together. Later in life she married Wallace Hill Sr., on March 21, 1987.She enjoyed golfing, roller skating at Bear Pond, dancing every Friday and Saturday night, traveling the United States with Wallace and absolutely loved the 20 winters she spent in Florida.Blanche worked in shoe shops before moving to Leeds, when she took over her father’s convenience store, Twin Bridge Market.Blanche had many friends who always enjoyed being around her and having fun.Blanche was predeceased by her parents; husband Wallace; two brothers, Harold Kilbreth and Frank “Billy” Kilbreth; and her daughter Earlene Murphy.She is survived by her son, Peter Hickey and companion Holly Witt, stepchildren Heidi Hill, Kendall Hill and wife Cherl, Kevin Hill and wife Heather, Wallace Hill Jr. and wife Tina, and Kenneth and wife Sarah; best friend and sister-in-law Toddy Kilbreth; good friends Ruth and Tim Huntington; her beloved dog Cooper; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Services for Blanche will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in North Turner at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, followed by a burial at North Turner Cemetery. A light lunch and gathering will be held at Toddy Kilbreth’s after the ceremonies. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

