MINOT – S. Richard (Dick) Jensen, 85, passed away on July 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 11, 1934 to Stanley and Freda (Gerber) Jensen in Boise, Idaho.

He attended schools in Boise. Dick was a self-employed furniture maker and enjoyed designing and creating handcrafted furniture. He umpired baseball and softball for 25 years and loved the outdoors. He married Terryl Esther Chapin on Oct. 9, 1982. He is survived by his wife Terryl of Minot; daughters Regina McTeague, Lynne Fuller and Melinda Barlow, sons Richard Jensen and Robert-Kennedy Jensen, two stepchildren Amanda Lawrence and Ryan Cushing; 14 grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.

A service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

