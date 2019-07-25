To the Editor:

I am pleased to have incited a response from Esther Wilson of Bethel and I agree with her one hundred percent that after considering all pertinent and factual input, one should always use their own wisdom and knowledge to make all their own decisions.

I do have to point out that I have no need of a puffy Sienfeld shirt, due to the fact that working outdoors around home in the summertime I seldom wear a shirt anyway.

As the presiding and dominating figure in the Apprentice TV show, Donald Trump could lie, fabricate, and distort reality with no consequence to anyone or anything but the TV show itself. He also held it as his prerogative to fire anyone who did not meet his concept of devout loyalty.

As an apprentice President of the United States Donald Trump’s same devious blunderbuss attributes could be a destabilizing factor in a global community that is already teetering precariously on the threshold of a catastrophic conclusion that is beyond comprehension.

In the case of the prevailing Donald Trump Apprentice Presidency, this nation’s collective electorate should be the prime approving or disapproving factor.

Don Chase



Bethel

