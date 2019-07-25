TURNER — SAD 52 Adult Education announces the 2019 graduates:
Justin P. Beaulieu, Owen Anderson Bryant, Tanner Burgess, Kayla Daft, Codie Duguay, Casey Fitzpatrick, Trevor Gerlach, Brendan Gilbert, Jonathan Dale Gordon, Torie-Jean Gregoire, Shane Haas, Bryson Joseph Howes, Dylan Jabbusch, Nicholas R. Lahey, Emma Levesque, Travis James McDonald, Nolan Murdock, Spencer Roy, Isaac Tardif, Ayden E. Warren, Karis Wentzel and Wesley Dale Williams.
