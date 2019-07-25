Ten Bucks Theatre Company invites you to experience “Shakespeare Under the Stars” with its presentation of Richard III, directed by Dan Hanchrow, at 6 p.m. on July 25-28 at the Orono Public Library Amphitheater.

Richard III is the culmination of the original throne game, the Wars of the Roses, between the Lancasters and the Yorks. The Yorks have seized control of England, but now their greatest threat comes from within, from their own brother Richard. Murder, betrayal, and devious plots culminate in a war that would prove to be the last time the rule of England was determined by force. This production is transposed some five hundred years forward, and a universe over, to the gangster movies of the 1990s, in a sort of Shakespeare – Tarantino ‘collaboration’.

All tickets are $10; the box office opens one hour prior to show. For more information call 884-1030 or go to http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/

filed under: