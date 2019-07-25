Heidi Durgin, career pathways/college transitions coordinator at Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education and Joseph Costello, vice president for human resources at Bancroft Contracting Corp., display the framed commemorative plaques featuring testimonials of recent workforce training partnerships. The partnership celebrated the completion of the first customized welding training program, which provided students with 72 hours of hands-o instruction at the Bancroft facility and 20 hours of math for welders, safety training and job-readiness through the adult education program.