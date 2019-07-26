Rangeley. Sunday 4 August, 6:00pm. 13th annual Hugh Ogden Memorial Evening of Poetry. Chesterville poet and veteran Doug Rawlings reads, following a brief community open reading. Free. Refreshments. At Ecopelagicon (Nature Store, 864-2771), 7 Pond St. FMI: Peggy 864-3421, myocomATgmu.edu.http://margaretyocom.com/poetry
