Rangeley I must agree is the best. Folks always speak of Rangeley, even in my NH move. In my heyday in Rangeley, while calling it my homestead, I agree and can offer several photo scenes as outstanding. Recently I looked on several, including of sunsets, loons, apple blossoms, nursing moose, snow bunched streams, blue heron in flight, lake setting moon reflections, but I always seem to return to a lady slipper capture, unique in number of blossoms and a blend of white and greenery, a worthy that has lasted as a favorite for ten or more years. Judging now as the appropriate time of year, those who seek this flower will likely not witness again such extravagance of nature, especially in times of climate changes of all sorts in the immediate and in time.

Over the years I was always quite faithful to out-of-reach areas, and the Quimby Pond vicinity many times saw my return, as I had a suspicion of what might be there in waiting. A year before a new septic was installed, I unknowingly had the best opportunity. So, with patience while in a low ground posture, I obtained what you now hold. Indeed, it has stood the test of time. One seldom can count fifteen blossoms from one root system, as perhaps soil conditions are often not right, but luck held for me just now.

Rangeley, ME 2009

Having relocated to an adjoining state, how lucky we are for Maine. It never ceases to provide. Rangeley in particular has that special province, that deep everything, and if you are ever there, do not leave, which five years ago I had to do, but I kept seeking somewhere for the beauty of the land.

