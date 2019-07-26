Janet Mills has the correct position on the proposed Central Maine Power transmission line. The pluses far outweigh the negatives of the project.

The 53 miles of new power lines and their rights of way, placed through predominantly cut-over forest, are not going to cause significant damage to wildlife or tourism.

Maine’s wildlife has been increasing for decades. I have worked in the forests of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York all my life and I have seen more wildlife under power lines than I ever have in the woods. There is more forage for wildlife there than under the forest canopy.

Opponents of the power line say that the clean hydro-power being transmitted will not reduce climate-changing pollution or greenhouse gas. We need to start somewhere. Maine is down east from the pollution being produced by nuclear plants and other industries in the lower New England region. Anything that can be done to reduce that pollution is worthwhile.

What kind of legacy are Mainers leaving for the next generations. Are they going to say, “Our grandparents had a chance to slow climate change and did nothing because CMP wouldn’t pay enough”?

Are we that short-sighted?

People should do the right thing — take down those “No CMP Corridor” signs.

Art Young, Fayette