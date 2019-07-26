Congratulations to Michaela Shorey who received her diagnostic medical sonography Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences (MCPHS University).

Michaela performed her clinical work at Maine Medical in Portland, Biddeford Medical Center, and Sanford Medical Center.

She has now returned to college to receive her masters degree. Upon receipt of her M.S. she has been offered a position at Maine Medical in Portland.

Michaela was a graduate of Rangeley Lakes Regional School in 2016 where she was both an honor student and very active in sports such as soccer, softball and basketball.

