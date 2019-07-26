FARMINGTON — Farmington resident Wanda Thomas debuts Friday, Aug. 2, as Artist of the Month at SugarWood Gallery. An open house reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Thomas is a retired Jay school teacher after 30 years and a substitute teacher for Farmington for four years. She took acrylic painting classes in Arizona two years ago and found she really liked it.

Thomas is married to husband, Ken, her framemaker, and they have four adult children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandkids.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway and is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

« Previous

filed under: