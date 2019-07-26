WHAT:

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, meat and non-perishable items to people in need in the greater Rangeley area.

WHO:

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Rangeley and the surrounding area is welcome to attend. The only information required is the number of people in the household. People are encouraged to bring their own box or bags.

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 11th from 10:30 a.m. to noon

WHERE:

Rangeley Family Medicine, 42 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley

WHY:

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile program allows us to expand our outreach to Maine’s neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, our Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

For more information, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.

About Good Shepherd Food Bank

As the largest hunger relief organization in Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank provides for Mainers facing hunger by distributing nutritious foods to more than 400 partner agencies across the state, including food pantries, meal sites, schools and senior programs. Together with its network, the Food Bank leads a statewide effort to combat the root causes of hunger by engaging in advocacy, nutrition education and strategic partnerships. In 2015, the Food Bank distributed 19 million meals to families, children and seniors in need throughout Maine.

Website: www.feedingmaine.org; Phone: (207) 782-3554; Facebook: www.facebook.com/feedingmaine; Twitter: www.twitter.com/feedingmaine.

Rangeley Family Medicine is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Rangeley offers a range of services including family medical care, counseling and care management to residents of Rangeley, Dallas and Lincoln Plantations, Madrid, Magalloway, Sandy River and surrounding towns. A reduced fee program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents.

