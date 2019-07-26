I heard a great tip not too long ago that made a lot of sense; most golfers have way too many mechanical thoughts in their heads during the start of the swing. You really want to simplify that. So try this new idea to add good rhythm to your take away. Count 123 on the backswing and 1 on the downswing, this will make you take a longer backswing and the one count on the downswing will help you accelerate through the ball. I hope this will keep all of those swing thoughts at bay.
