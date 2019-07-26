Stratton, Maine. On Sunday July 28th , The Dead River Area Historical Society, is pleased that Ken Wing will exhibit what is believed to be, the largest collection of artifacts from the Arnold March. He will share the story of how Col. Benedict Arnold marched through Maine on his Trek to Quebec City in the 1700’s during the Revolutionary War. Ken and his dad spent many years searching the area of General Arnold’s march with a metal detector and found a wide assortment of items left by Arnold and his men. He will also have his book The Lost Villages of Flagstaff Lake available for sale as well as signing.

Our special days are not presentations but a gathering of people knowledgeable about the featured subject. You will learn a lot by just listening to these folks talk to each other. The Dead River Area Historical Society in Stratton from 1 a.m. to 3p.m.

On display in the museum are artifacts, manuscripts, and photographs that have been donated or loaned by interested townspeople and descendants of original families of the Dead River Region. Collections from 1850 on include old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the “lost” towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families, and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information call: Mary Henderson 246-2271

