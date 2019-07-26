Mixers presents full weekend line-up, fundraising concert
Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road in Sabattus, and Jarheads MC teamed up for a fundraising show Friday, featuring the band 13Black, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6. There will be a raffle and 50/50, and 100% of proceeds go to the medical costs of the survivors and the families of the deceased from the recent accident. On Saturday, LiveWire will perform high-energy rock from the ’80s, ’90s and today. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and there is no cover. For more information about either show, call 207-375-4188.